Zynerba Pharma meets patient screening target for Zygel trial; shares up 3% premarket

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has successfully achieved patient screening target in its 14-week CONNECT-FX (Clinical study of Cannabidiol (CBD) in Children and Adolescents with Fragile X) trial assessing the efficacy and safety of Zygel CBD Gel in children and adolescents ages three to 17 with full mutation Fragile X syndrome.

The company expects to complete randomization in this month.

Topline results are expected late in Q2.

If the results are positive, the Company expects to meet with FDA to to submit its NDA for Zygel in FXS in H2, with potential approval by mid-year 2021.

Shares are up 3% premarket.