MGT Capital Investment operating 1,500 new bitcoin miners

MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI) is operating 1,500 new generation bitcoin miners collectively rated at ~80 Ph/s at its facility in LaFayette, GA,

All miners were purchased from Bitmain and have enough computational power to mine 38 bitcoin per month at the current difficulty rate.

Total electrical load at this production level is estimated at slightly under 4.0 MW.

MGTI has terminated all third-party hosting agreements and has sold all but ~1,000 of its S9 Antminers.

MGTI is currently using a third of its available electrical load and is exploring ways to boost its current operation.