FDA on board with new study of Abbott device for atrial fibrillation

The FDA has signed off on a new clinical trial, CATALYST, evaluating Abbott's (ABT +1% ) Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF).

The company says this is the first study comparing the effectiveness of a left atrial appendage (LAA) closure device to a newer class of blood thinners called non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant (NOAC) drugs, the current standard-of-care treatment for AF.

The primary endpoints of the 2,650-subject trial are a composite of ischemic stroke, systemic embolism or CV mortality at year 2 and major bleeding events (to determine non-inferiority and superiority) at year 2.

The estimated primary completion date is December 2024.

AF, the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia, is expected to occur in 12.1 Americans by 2030.

The device was CE Mark'd in 2013 but remains investigational in the U.S.