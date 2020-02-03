Northwest Pipe acquires Geneva Pipe for $49.4M

Northwest Pipe (NWPX) acquires Geneva Pipe, a concrete pipe and precast concrete products manufacturer

The deal is reportedly valued at ~$49.4M

This acquisition expands Northwest Pipe Company’s water infrastructure product capabilities by adding additional reinforced concrete pipe capacity and a full line of precast concrete products

Geneva has ~140 employees and had revenues of ~$43M in 2019; operations will continue with their current management and workforce at Geneva’s three Utah manufacturing facilities.

The company says that the acquisition will be immediately accretive to its financial results