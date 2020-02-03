Earnings read looks positive for Home Depot and Lowe's

Nomura Instinet analyst Michael Baker sees a slightly positive readthrough for Home Depot (HD +1.2% ) and Lowe's (LOW +1.4% ) from Whirlpool's earnings report.

"WHR’s North American unit sales were down 3.8%, which is an improvement from down 6.9% last quarter. Dollar sales were flat, which is close enough to in line with last quarter’s 0.5% read. WHR unit comps have more of a correlation with HD and LOW comps than dollar sales. Appliances are 8% of HD’s and 12% of LOW’s sales."

Baker also says results from Stanley Black & Decker, Sherwin-Williams and Scotts Miracle Gro all leaned to the positive side for the home improvement retailers.

Home Depot and Lowe's are due to report earnings near the end of the month.