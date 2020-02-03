Stocks try to rebound from Friday's drop

Stocks enjoy a buy-the-dip open after Friday's steep selloff in reaction to coronavirus fears; Dow +0.7% , S&P 500 +0.9% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

Virus concerns certainly have not faded, as confirmed cases and deaths continue to rise and China's Shanghai Composite plunged nearly 8% after an extended holiday break, but U.S. investors appear intent on taking advantage of last week's market losses at least in the early going.

Later today, sentiment could be swayed by Alphabet's earnings report after the close and tonight's Iowa Democratic Party caucus results.

European bourses edge higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% , France's CAC +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.2% , and China's Shanghai Composite -7.7% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows communication services ( +1.2% ) and consumer discretionary ( +1.2% ) with strong early gains, while energy ( -0.9% ) is the lone group trading lower as crude oil continues to decline; WTI March crude -1.1% to $50.97/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, lifting the two-year yield 4 bps higher to 1.36% and the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 1.54%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.77.

Still ahead: PMI manufacturing index, ISM manufacturing index, construction spending