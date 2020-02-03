Nomura Instinet lifts AGNC Investment price target

Nomura Instinet analyst Matthew Howlett boosts price target for AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.1% ) to $19 from $18.50, noting that the mREIT "appears to be both insulated and in a position to be be opportunistic if MBS cheapens."

"We believe AGNC has positioned the portfolio to generate strong margins going forward with a bias to the upside if the prepay environment remains benign," Howlett writes.

Trims FY2020 EPS estimate to $2.37 (consensus $2.31) from $2.40 and boosts FY2021 EPS estimate to $2.48 (consensus $2.35) from $2.45.

Keep Neutral rating, which agrees with Sell-Side average rating (4 Bullish, 10 Neutral).