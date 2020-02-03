Macau casino names track higher

Macau stocks are recovering a bit as investors take a longer-term view of the sector.
While Macau GGR was down 11% in January and will likely fall off a cliff in February, analysts are pointing to underlying strength in some other Asian markets and the potential for the back half of 2020 or 2021 to see a huge turnaround.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1.9%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.6%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +1.5%) are all higher on the day even as new forecasts pour out for a Q1 Macau GGR drop between 30% and 50%.