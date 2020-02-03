Blackstone poaches tech chief from Barclays

Blackstone (BX +0.2% ) names John Stecher, formerly group chief technology officer and group innovation officer at Barclays, as its chief technology officer starting on Feb. 24.

Stecher succeeds Bill Murphy, who led Blackstone's tech platform for the past eight years; Murphy will continue as a senior adviser to the Blackstone as well as serve on the boards of some portfolio companies.

Before Stecher's stint at Barclays, he spent more than seven years at Goldman Sachs in a variety of senior technology and engineering roles.