Non-core asset sales continue at Circor

CIRCOR (CIR +1.1% ) has completed the sale of its Instrumentation & Sampling business to Crane (CR +1.7% ) for $172M in cash, subject to a working capital adjustment.

"During the past 12 months, we have completed over $340M of non-core asset sales, allowing us to significantly reduce debt," stated CEO Scott Buckhout. "These asset sales, coupled with our strategic shift away from upstream oil & gas, position CIRCOR for continued success and advance our strategy to simplify the company, sharpen our focus on core mission-critical flow control platforms, and further reduce leverage."