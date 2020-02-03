B&W announces comprehensive debt refinancing agreement; shares +4%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW +4.8% ) has amended its Credit Agreement to comprehensively refinance its debt in advance of its Mar. 15, 2020 requirement.

Under the terms of the Agreement, B. Riley FBR will provide $200M commitment to fully refinance existing revolving credit facility and provide an initial $30M of working capital.

The Company’s senior lender syndicate has agreed to provide a new revolving credit facility on May 11, 2020 with $30M of borrowing availability, in addition to increased availability for letters of credit.

The agreement sets a maturity date for the new revolving credit facility and letters of credit of Jan. 1, 2022.

BW expects Q419 results to significantly outperform the Q319, with a return to positive GAAP consolidated operating income for the first time in 3 years.