Sysco -5% after earnings

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) slides after operating income came in slightly below expectations.

"While our adjusted EPS were in-line with expectations for the quarter, our operating income results fell short. We remain focused on executing against all of our strategic initiatives to strengthen our long-term performance while maintaining our focus on the customer," notes CEO Joel Grade.

Sysco reported an adjusted operating margin of 4.2% vs. 4.3% consensus. The international foodservice operations segment dragged on Sysco's margins during the quarter.

Sysco is down 4.95% to trade at its lowest level of the year.

