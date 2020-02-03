Exxon partner in PNG says state terms for P'nyang project uneconomical

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) partner on the P'nyang gas project threatened by failed talks says terms demanded by Papua New Guinea's government would not allow for a sufficient return on investment.

PNG Prime Minister Marape said his country's take from the project would have been "significantly less" than deals done elsewhere in the region, including Malaysia, where Exxon has a major operation, but Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF), in the first comments since talks broke down Friday, says the size of the resource, cost of development and the unique challenges of operating in PNG made comparisons with other arrangements in the region "misleading."

The failure of the P'nyang talks also casts doubt on the future of Total's (NYSE:TOT) Papua liquefied natural gas project; the government has reached agreement with the company on that project, but the Papua business case was based in part on sharing infrastructure costs to expand the existing PNG LNG processing facility.

Oil Search says it would "seek to advance the Papua LNG project in a timely way," but several engineering and commercial changes would be needed following the P'nyang delay.