Tepper's not as hot on stocks as he was two weeks ago - CNBC

Just two weeks ago, David Tepper said he thought the stock market would continue its climb.

Since then the coronavirus, which is mostly affecting China at this point, has "certainly ruined the environment" for stocks Tepper told Jim Cramer in a CNBC interview.

"You have to be careful, because it may be a game changer," he said.

When asked if long-term investors should stay in the market, Tepper noted that they should be careful to avoid extra risk.

"If you're a long-term person, you better not be leveraged," he said.

Meanwhile, the three major U.S. stock averages are recovering some from last week's jolt down; Nasdaq +1.4% , S&P 500 +1.1% ; the Dow +1.1% .

