BAE Systems wins awards to support U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division has awarded BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +0.5% ) a prime position on a $212M contract to integrate and sustain its critical communication systems.

Additionally, the company was awarded a separate $104.7M contract by NAWCAD to provide engineering and technical services to support production, lifetime-support, and in-service engineering for the radio communications C5ISR systems aboard U.S. Navy surface combatants and at associated shore sites. The work will be focused primarily on the CG 47 Class and DDG 51 Class AEGIS ships.