Lynas says Kalgoorlie plant wins special government status

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) says the Australian government has recognized its Kalgoorlie rare earths processing plant as a key project for the country and will support regulatory approvals.

The plant is key to Lynas' push to extract low-level radioactivity from materials to be shipped to Malaysia for final treatment, and the "major project status" tag means the government will help coordinate and support approvals.

"Developing a robust and resilient critical minerals and rare earths industry is a priority for the Australian government, and Lynas is in a unique position to contribute to this as we are the only significant rare earths producer outside China," the company says.