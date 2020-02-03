Apollo Global sues two more former employees

Apollo Global Management (APO -1% ) takes two more former employees to court in a feud with two other ex-employees for their roles in helping to build a potential competitor.

The new lawsuit follows earlier claims that Ming Dang stole confidential information while he was principal at Apollo and passed it to Imran Siddiqui, a former senior partner who was starting up Caldera Holdings, a potential competitor to Apollo, Bloomberg reports.

Apollo won a $1.2B arbitration award in April against Siddiqui and Dang, who had denied the allegations.

In the new lawsuit, Apollo alleges that Stephen Cernich and Huan Tseng assisted and hid fraud and misconduct by Siddiqui and Dang.

The pair collected and sent confidential information for the benefit of Caldera, approached investors to put money into Caldera instead of Apollo, and competed against Apollo for acquisition targets, Apollo said in its lawsuit.