Seagate +2% as new bull praises fundamentals

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) is upgraded from Hold to Buy at Stifel. The target was lifted $8 to $70, matching the Street-high PT.

Analyst Patrick Ho cites improved hyperscale/data center fundamentals and the more attractive valuation.

Ho: "Some of the momentum we began to see in CY-2H19 will carry into 2020 and this will benefit Seagate and the industry as a whole as new nearline capacity drives are added."

Seagate reports earnings tomorrow morning before the bell.