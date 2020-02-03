Corvus Pharma up 4% on updated CPI-818 data

Thinly traded micro cap Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS +3.6% ) perks up on below-average volume on the heels of updated data from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating CPI-818 in patients with T-cell lymphomas. The results were presented at the T-Cell Lymphoma Forum in La Jolla, CA.

No dose-limiting toxicities or serious/life-threatening treatment-related adverse events have been observed in 16 subjects who have received one of four strengths (100 mg - 600 mg) of CPI-818 twice daily.

Median follow-up is now three months. 11 patients remain on therapy. One patient with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) who received the 200 mg dose showed a reduction in lymphadenopathy and improved PET scan while another CTCL patient who received 400 mg showed improved cutaneous disease.

Pharmacokinetics and occupancy studies have been consistent with expectations.

Orally administered CPI-818 is a small molecule T-cell signaling pathway inhibitor. Specifically, it inhibits an enzyme called interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase (ITK) and is designed to block malignant T cell growth and modulate immune responses.