Canada Goose signs deal with Kate Upton

Canada Goose (GOOS +5.6% ) says Kate Upton is the company's newest Goose Person.

The company calls its Goose People a diverse group of brand ambassadors who embody its values, stand for something bigger than themselves and inspire others through their pursuit of greatness.

Upton will makes her Canada Goose debut as the face of the global spring campaign, which includes a seasonal expansion of the Polar Bears International collection.

Today's rally in Canada Goose is tied to a broad recovery for retailers doing business in China.

Source: Press Release