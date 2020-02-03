Tesla burns rubber again

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shoots up another 11.20% and traded as high as $735.18 earlier in the session before retreating just a bit. In just over 75 minutes of trading, 15M shares of Tesla swapped hands today vs. daily average volume of about 12.1M shares.

There wasn't too much from the sell-side today on Tesla other than a PT boost from Argus to $808 and more adoration from Ark Research. Whether it's more short squeezing or a new round of buyers joining the EV party, the rally is still firmly on.