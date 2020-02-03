Charter +3% amid post-earnings positivity

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is building on Friday's post-earnings gain, up 3% alongside upgrades and price target increases from analysts reacting to the numbers.

Already-bullish Rosenblatt reiterated its "top pick" status on Charter and raised its target to $615, implying 15% upside. The firm has a path to "another strong year of equity gains" centered on margin expansion, and the firm is bullish toward broadband share gains.

Credit Suisse meanwhile upgraded to Outperform from Neutral, and set its price target to $600.

UBS and Cowen have come in with increased targets, to $595 and $593 respectively.

The sell side is Bullish overall on Charter, as are Seeking Alpha authors. Its Quant Rating, though, is Very Bullish.