Alcoa (AA +2.4% ) says power has returned to normal levels at its Portland aluminum smelter in Australia following a Friday blackout caused by heat waves, although one of two transmission lines to the smelter remains out of service due.

Alcoa blames an external disruption for the interruption but does not say if production was affected.

Summer heatwaves in Australia have brought an earlier than usual start to the bushfire season, killing 33 people and razing more than 28M acres of bushland.