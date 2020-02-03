Credit Suisse proposes crisis manager for board seat

Credit Suisse (CS) nominates Richard Meddings, a British banker with experience in crisis management, for the Swiss lender's board, the first non-executive director it has nominated since the bank was rocked by a spying scandal.

His appointment is subject to shareholder approval at Credit Suissse's annual general meeting on April 30.

Meddings, who is currently chairman of U.K.-based TSB Bank, has also served on the boards of Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered during challenging times.

Swiss market supervisor FINMA is investigating Credit Suisse's oversight of CEO Tidjane Thiam and his top lieutenants along with possible control failures at the bank's board, Reuters reports.

