Inovio's INO-3106 shows encouraging action in pilot study

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO -11.6% ) announces encouraging data from a just-published pilot study evaluating immunotherapy INO-3106 in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, a rare disorder characterized by the development wart-like growths (papillomas) in the respiratory tract.

The results showed that INO-3106 generated an immune response and engagement and expansion of an HPV 6-specific cellular response, including cytotoxic T cells. Two participants who previously required ~two surgeries each year to manage their disease were able to delay the need for surgery to a "robust degree." One was surgery-free for 584 days while the other has remained surgery-free for over 915 days.