Aerojet delivers RL10 engines to NASA

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD -0.7% ) recently delivered four RL10 upper stage engines to NASA’s Stennis Space Center that will help power its Space Launch System rocket as it carries astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft to deep space.

These missions are part of NASA's Artemis program, which will land the first woman and next man on the Moon, and set the stage to send astronauts to Mars.

A single RL10 engine will provide nearly 25K pounds of thrust and serve as the main propulsion for the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage that will fly atop the SLS rocket Block 1 in support of each of the first three Artemis missions.