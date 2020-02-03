Goldman, Amazon in talks to offer small business loans - FT

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.6% ) is building technology that would allow it to offer loans to small- and medium-sized businesses over Amazon's (AMZN +1.2% ) lending platform, the Financial Times reports, citing two people who were briefed on the situation.

The project is likely to involve attaching Goldman's brand to the Amazon product and could go live as soon as March, one of the people said.

An Amazon tie-up would follow the bank's partnership with Apple that resulted in the Apple credit card last year.

At the end of last year, Amazon had outstanding small business loans of more than $863M on its own balance sheet.

For the past eight years, the tech giant has lent to small businesses that sell on its site, using data it collects on their cash positions to give quick decisions on loans in a handful of countries.