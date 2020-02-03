CTI BioPharma up 9% on accelerated pathway for pacritinib

CTI BioPharma (CTIC +9.2% ) is up on below-average volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA is on board with an accelerated review pathway for pacritinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets).

The company will amend the protocol of the Phase 3 portion of PACIFICA to allow for the analysis of the primary endpoint of spleen reduction volume (SVR) based on the first 168 participants (total targeted enrollment is 348). If the endpoint is met, CTI plans to file a U.S. marketing application seeking accelerated approval. Preliminary results should be available by the end of 2021 followed by an NDA filing in Q1 2022 if the data are positive. The company expects final efficacy results in 2023.