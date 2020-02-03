Exxon, Chevron extend multi-year lows after weak Q4 results

Exxon Mobil (XOM -2.2% ) extends Friday's big loss near decade lows as Goldman Sachs cut its rating to Sell after maintaining a neutral stance for at least the past three years.

Goldman analyst Neil Mehta cites "downside to long-term consensus estimates, elevated relative valuation versus peers, lack of free cash flow limiting capital returns, and risk to long-term return on capital employed targets."

Mehta cut his XOM stock price target to $59 from $72; other firms trimming their PT's include J.P. Morgan to $72 from $76 and Cowen to $70 from $75, as well as Scotiabank to $72, Credit Suisse to $65 and Berenberg to $63.

Chevron (CVX -1.1% ), who also reported disappointing Q4 results last Friday, trades at 52-week lows; the stock has not been downgraded since the report, although Credit Suisse cut its PT to $128 from $135 and Cowen trimmed its target to $127 from $134.

Exxon's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating all are Neutral.