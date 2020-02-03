New concepts expected to boost Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is up 1.88% on the day. While most of the attention on the coffee chain over the last week has been on the impact of the coronavirus on store traffic in Asia, reports out of Chicago continue to indicate the new Starbucks Roastery on the Magnificent Mile continues to see huge traffic.

"Roasteries are a critical piece of Starbucks' increasingly diversified portfolio, one that also includes traditional stores and a pickup-only store in New York that lets customers order in advance on their phones and pick up their orders without the wait," notes Restaurant Dive's Alicia Kelso.

Starbucks is testing its new concepts carefully before going with broad launches. Analysts have been pointing to the new concepts as a source of additional growth outside of growing the store base.