Saudis seeking big short-term OPEC production cut - WSJ

Saudi Arabia reportedly is pushing for a sharp short-term oil production cut in response to the China coronavirus, although OPEC and its allies are split for now over how they should manage supply.

Under one scenario, Saudi Arabia would lead a collective 500K bbl/day reduction until the crisis is over; another option would involve a 1M bbl/day cut to jolt oil markets, according to WSJ.

OPEC and the allies are considering an emergency ministerial meeting on Feb. 14-15, Reuters reports, but for now, the group will not call an emergency meeting of its full delegation and instead will hold a technical meeting to access the virus' impact and make recommendations.

The report initially provided some support for crude prices (USO -3% ) but have since resumed losses to their lowest levels in more than a year; WTI -2.3% to $50.37/bbl, Brent -3.2% to $54.79/bbl.

The energy sector (XLE -1.6% ) is by far the weakest among the 11 S&P 500 groups today.

Notable losers include VLO -4.1% , HFC -3.5% , XEC -3.5% , MPC -3.2% , XOM -2.4% , PSX -2.3% .

