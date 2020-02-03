Vishay Intertechnology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-67.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $601.69M (-22.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VSH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.