Stocks pare gains as oil continues to slide

|By: , SA News Editor

The three major U.S. stock averages pull back from session highs as energy stocks create the biggest drag on markets, while consumer discretionary and tech climb the most.

The S&P 500, up 0.6%, had risen as much as 1.3% earlier; the Nasdaq rises 1.1% (vs. +1.6% earlier), and the Dow +0.6% vs. (+1.3%).

The decline in Treasurys also fades; 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 basis points to 1.55% but had touched 1.57% earlier today.

Crude oil sinks 2.4% to $50.33 per barrel.

Gold, which has been alternating between gains and losses, is now down 0.4% to $1,582.40 per ounce.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, energy (-1.5%) is the only decliner, while information technology (+1.3%), consumer discretionary (+1.3%), and communication services (+1.2%) outpace the broader market.

The U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.4% to 97.80.