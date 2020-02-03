Amdocs Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DOX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.