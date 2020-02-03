Seagate Technology Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.73B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 8 downward.