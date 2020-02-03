Total, Guyana partners to assess future of Orinduik oil block

Partners Total (NYSE:TOT), Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) and Eco Atlantic (OTC:ECAOF) will meet in the coming days to assess the future potential of heavy oil finds off Guyana in the coming days, Eco says, three months after details of the discoveries cast doubt over the area's commerciality.

Announcing a 29% increase to 5.14B boe in the prospective resources of their jointly operated offshore Orinduik block, Eco says the meeting will evaluate recent drilling results, define new drilling targets and consider budgets and dates for future drilling.

Tullow is the operator of the Orinduik block and owns a 60% stake, while Total holds 25% and Toronto-listed Eco Atlantic has the remaining 15%.