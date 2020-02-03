Neurocrine Biosciences Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+294.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $231.54M (+76.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NBIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 4 downward.