Qiagen Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.28M (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QGEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.