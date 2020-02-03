Tenable Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $94.27M (+25.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, TENB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.