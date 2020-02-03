Goldman recommends big tech, dismisses signs of bubble

Goldman Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin notes that "the S&P 500 market cap is concentrated in the five largest stocks to a degree not witnessed since the peak of the Tech bubble."

Kostin that lower growth expectations and valuations plus a greater re-investment ratio "suggest the current concentration may be more sustainable than it proved to be in 2000."

The strategist says a similar share price collapse can be avoided if the leaders at least meet current growth estimates.