Pitney Bowes Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-68.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $846.76M (-10.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PBI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.