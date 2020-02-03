China commodities crushed on virus fears as trade resumes post-holiday

Chinese commodity prices plunged on the first day of trading after the Lunar New Year break that was extended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By the close of trading, iron ore sank 6.6% to 606.50 yuan/, the weakest since November, steel rebar and hot-rolled coil both slid ~8%, domestic oil futures fell by the most since their debut in March 2018 while copper dropped 6.2% and palm oil by 6.9%.

The sharp declines came despite moves by China's central bank to inject 1.2T yuan ($171B) into financial markets "to ensure liquidity in banking system and stability of monetary market during the coronavirus outbreak period."

China is the world's largest oil importer, the world's biggest producer of refined copper and steel, and imports two-thirds of the world's seaborne iron ore; its share of global base metals demand exceeded 50% in the first 10 months of last year, from less than 20% during the 2003 SARS crisis.

Potentially relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, PGJ, FXP, CHN, CN, CXSE, XPP, YXI, FCA, WCHN, CHIE, FLCH, KGRN