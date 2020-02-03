Royal Caribbean Cruises Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RCL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.