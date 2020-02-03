Texas Capital, Independent Bank name directors of combined board

The board of Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI +0.5% ) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX +0.7% ) after they combine in their previously announced merger will consist of 13 directors — seven current TCBI directors and six IBTX directors.

The companies continue to expect the merger to close in mid-2020.

From the TCBI board, Larry L. Helm, James H. Browning, David S. Huntley, Charles S. Hyle, Robert W. Stallings, Dale W. Tremblay, and Patricia A. Watson will join the board of the combined company.

From IBTX, Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks, William E. Fair, J. Webb Jennings III, Alicia K. Harrison, G. Stacy Smith, and Michael T. Viola will be on the new board.

As previously announced the combined company holding company will be Independent Bank Group and will trade under the IBTX ticker symbol, and the name of the combined bank will be Texas Capital.

