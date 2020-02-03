Plains All American Pipeline Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-38.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.16B (-7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.