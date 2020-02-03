YRC Worldwide Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.45 (-170.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, YRCW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.