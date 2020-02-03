Ethan Allen Interiors Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.8M (-11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ETH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.