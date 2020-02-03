TransDigm Group Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.57 (+18.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+47.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TDG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.