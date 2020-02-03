RingCentral unveils Avaya Cloud Office

RingCentral (RNG -1.4% ) and Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) have updated details on Avaya Cloud Office, the offering that RingCentral has built for Avaya.

They're previewing the solution at Avaya ENGAGE this week and plan to make it generally available for customers and partners this spring.

It draws on RingCentral's approach to unified communications as a service combined with Avaya phones, services and migration capabilities, to offer calling, team messaging, videoconferencing, file sharing and collaboration in one solution.

The two stocks had gained in October when the companies announced a strategic partnership on the cloud offering.