Eagle Materials Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $352.82M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EXP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.